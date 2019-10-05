BUZZCoin Trading 188.6% Higher This Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 509.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $929,821.00 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 188.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,997,307 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

