Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, OKEx and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $73.91 million and $4,933.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00694682 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004055 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, cfinex, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

