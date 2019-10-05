Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Receives $39.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cactus by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.