Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Hold Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.36.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $48,749.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 99,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 527,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 75.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 103,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

