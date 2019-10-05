Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,936 shares of company stock worth $11,022,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,117,000 after purchasing an additional 255,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 2,342,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

