Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 181,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $202,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CAE by 22.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in CAE by 5.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.