CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 103,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,811. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CAE by 22.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

