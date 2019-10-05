CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,171. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CalAmp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 102.6% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 271,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

