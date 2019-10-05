California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CRC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 2,590,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $426.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in California Resources by 375.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

