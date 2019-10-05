California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CWT has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 144,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,260. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

