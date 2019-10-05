Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0008 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4,837.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02160275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,075,715,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,028,975,200 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

