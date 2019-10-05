Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,597. The company has a market capitalization of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 192,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 137,317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

