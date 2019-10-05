Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 17956580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $897.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 581,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

