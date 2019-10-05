Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.82. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

