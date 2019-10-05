Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

CCJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

