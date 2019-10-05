Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will post sales of $201.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.99 million and the highest is $206.95 million. Canada Goose posted sales of $176.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year sales of $760.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.95 million to $767.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $928.24 million, with estimates ranging from $905.69 million to $949.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $38.70. 1,205,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.16. Canada Goose has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.