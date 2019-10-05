Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

CNQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 37,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

