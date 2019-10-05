Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 48991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.07.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

