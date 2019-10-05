CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTST has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut CannTrust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CannTrust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CannTrust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CannTrust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Shares of NYSE CTST traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.09. 934,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.45. CannTrust has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,447,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the first quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

