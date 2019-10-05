Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBLK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Carbon Black from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carbon Black from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Carbon Black has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Carbon Black’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $172,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,404. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

