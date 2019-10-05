Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CRCM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 209,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,897. The company has a market cap of $335.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In related news, Director Chet Kapoor purchased 60,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Care.com by 139.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 136.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 244,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

