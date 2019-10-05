Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of CECO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 419,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,729. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Career Education has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,395.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $345,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,583 in the last 90 days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Career Education by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 899.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 449,751 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Career Education by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

