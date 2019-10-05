Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CECO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

CECO opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $345,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $275,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,020.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,583 in the last three months. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Career Education by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth about $6,025,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Career Education by 899.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 449,751 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Career Education by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

