Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.00 ($100.00).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €2.60 ($3.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €108.20 ($125.81). 198,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.73 and a 200 day moving average of €90.14. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 12 month high of €110.90 ($128.95).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

