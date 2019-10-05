Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The company has a market cap of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

