Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,520. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

