Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Catalent stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 559,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,766. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

