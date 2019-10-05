Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CATY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

CATY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 103,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $123,114.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at $914,990.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,495,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

