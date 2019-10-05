Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.