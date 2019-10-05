C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. C&F Financial has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

