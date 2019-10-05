Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 172,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,490. The company has a market capitalization of $838.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

