Cheesecoin (CHEESE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $22,714.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 350,783,850 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

