Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $3.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

CMCM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 135,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.81. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.79). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

