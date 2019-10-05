Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.7% of Landmark Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $112.97. 268,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

