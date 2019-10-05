Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.67. 4,269,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

