Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 11,344 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. 4,542,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

