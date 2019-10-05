CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCGY traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

About CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

