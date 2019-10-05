China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of China Distance Education from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

NYSE:DL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. China Distance Education has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). China Distance Education had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.