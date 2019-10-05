China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CGA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Further Reading: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.