China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. 49,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.