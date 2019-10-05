China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE:CHU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,835. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

