Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 147,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.