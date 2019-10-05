Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 931,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ciena were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 708.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,312 shares of company stock worth $3,608,268. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

