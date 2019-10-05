Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.