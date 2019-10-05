CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,893. The company has a market capitalization of $717.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.14. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

