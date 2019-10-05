Citadel Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $11,663.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

