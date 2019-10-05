Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

