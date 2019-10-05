Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,924. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. Clorox has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

