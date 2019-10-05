Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

