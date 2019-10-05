Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 5,008,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229,068. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

